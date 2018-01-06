The manhunt for a suspect wanted in this week's killing of a Middle Tennessee sheriff's deputy came to an end Friday morning when Steven Wiggins was captured by law enforcement in Hickman County.

Wiggins was found during the mid-morning hours on Pumpkin Branch Road by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, according to Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward.

"From my understanding he was laying on the side of the road," Ward said shortly after Wiggins was caught.

Wiggins, 31, had been wanted in connection fatal shooting of 38-year-old Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker who was found dead in his vehicle in Dickson County Wednesday morning after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

A photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Friday morning shows Wiggins seated in the back of a patrol car wearing a black polo shirt and muddy jeans that are ripped.

The photo appears to indicate Wiggins has been out in the elements for sometime.

It was not immediately known where troopers took Baker after his arrests.

Since Wednesday, local, state and federal authorities had been tirelessly searching for Wiggins within a 3-mile radius from where Baker's vehicle was found in a wooded area off Bear Creek Valley Road.

Helicopters from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were also used in the search.

On Wednesday night, the TBI arrested 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles of Dickson on a first-degree murder charge in connection to Baker's death. She's being held without bond in Dickson and as of Friday morning no court date had been set in her case.

Authorities say Castro-Miles and Wiggins knew each other. Court documents released Thursday show Castro-Miles told police she saw Wiggins shoot Baker.

Court papers go onto say that after the fatal shooting, she fled the scene and hid under a home until she was caught by police.

Wiggins, a felon with a violent criminal history spanning back more than a decade, was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the shooting Wednesday including one for reportedly attacking Castro-Miles at a motel in Kingston Springs and stealing her four-door Saturn the day prior to the shooting.

Authorities haven't announced a possible motive in Baker's murder, but said Wiggins was quickly identified using surveillance footage.

