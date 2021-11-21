'Some fatalities,' many injuries after SUV plows into Wisconsin Christmas parade

11 adults and 12 children were transported to nearby hospitals.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday.

There are “some fatalities," officials said.

More than 20 people are injured, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said in a briefing.

Fire officials said that 11 adults and 12 children were transported to 6 hospitals via ambulances, police officers and family members.

A person of interest is in custody, authorities said.

Police said at 4:39 p.m. central time, a red SUV drove into the parade. Officers have since recovered the suspect's car.

An officer did discharge their weapon at the scene. No bystanders were hit. Fire Department Chief Steven Howard said the gun was fired in order to stop the car.

The fire department was marching in the parade when they found out about the incident. Twelve other area fire departments provided assistance at the scene.

Police in Waukesha are urging people to avoid the downtown area. A shelter-in-place notification was ordered, but is now lifted.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed the SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Police say the scene is now safe.

“My heart goes out to those who lost a loved one tonight,” Thompson said at a press conference.

An investigation is still underway. Police say the number of the people involved is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

