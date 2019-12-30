CLAXTON, Ga. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped a Georgia correctional facility.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Talawrence Vickers got out of the Smith Transitional Center in Claxton, Georgia.

Smith, who was born in 1986, was serving several lengthy sentences after being convicted of robbery, theft and burglary charges in Fulton County, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

He's listed as 5'8" and weighs around 195 pounds.

"Do not approach, call 911," a tweet from Georgia Corrections said.

No other information about his escape has been released.

Georgia Department of Corrections

