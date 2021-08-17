The Taliban's second rise to power causes concern over previous Al-Qaeda ties

The previous Taliban government provided a sanctuary for Osama Bin Laden's Al-Qaeda group, which was responsible for carrying out the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

KABUL, Afghanistan — A new Taliban-run Afghanistan has left the world with many questions after the U.S.-backed Afghan military collapsed with shocking speed. One such question is whether the country will become a safe haven for terrorist groups - like the one the United States originally invaded the country to fight 20 years ago.

In response to the terror attacks on 9/11, the U.S. and NATO invaded Afghanistan. The reason was that the then Taliban government provided a sanctuary for Osama Bin Laden's Al-Qaeda extremist group, which was responsible for carrying out the attacks.

Around 20,000 recruits from across the globe trained with Al-Qaeda, learning lethal skills, the BBC reports.

But, upon their recent inevitable take over of Afghanistan, the Taliban have tried to convince the world they will not be the same government as before.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's longtime spokesman, said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacking other countries, as it was in the years before 9/11. That assurance was part of a 2020 peace deal reached between the Taliban and the Trump administration that paved the way for the American withdrawal.

Whatever their true intentions, the Taliban have an interest in projecting moderation to prevent the international community from isolating their government, as it did in the 1990s.