PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A Cambodian court has sentenced a Tampa attorney to two and a half years in prison on charges of sexually abusing three underage girls.

The provincial court in Siem Reap said Rugh James Cline was convicted Thursday of indecent acts against minors for paying three girls for sex during visits in February and May this year.

A non-profit organization that investigates suspected foreign pedophiles in Cambodia, Action Pour Les Enfants, said the victims told police he paid them a total of $120.

The court ordered Cline, who pleaded not guilty, to pay $3,750 in compensation to each of the girls.

