CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The married Tampa Bay couple quarantined on a cruise ship because of a coronavirus outbreak is heading back to the United States.

Phil and Gay Courter have been quarantined on the Princess Diamond since Feb. 4. Once they get back to the U.S., they will be quarantined for 14 days.

The U.S. Embassy said the American passengers heading home have been screened.

Gay said the ride on the way to the flight back was silent with no chatter.

“Clearing my throat sounds like thunder,” she said.

Right now, it’s not clear if the Courters will be flown back to Texas or California for their U.S. quarantine.

Health officials said almost 400 people on board the Princess Diamond have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Gay is a best-selling author and Phil Is an award-winning documentary filmmaker. The two live in Crystal River, Florida.

