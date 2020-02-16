CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The married Tampa Bay couple quarantined on a cruise ship because of a coronavirus outbreak is heading back to the United States.
Phil and Gay Courter have been quarantined on the Princess Diamond since Feb. 4. Once they get back to the U.S., they will be quarantined for 14 days.
The U.S. Embassy said the American passengers heading home have been screened.
Gay said the ride on the way to the flight back was silent with no chatter.
“Clearing my throat sounds like thunder,” she said.
Right now, it’s not clear if the Courters will be flown back to Texas or California for their U.S. quarantine.
Health officials said almost 400 people on board the Princess Diamond have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Gay is a best-selling author and Phil Is an award-winning documentary filmmaker. The two live in Crystal River, Florida.
RELATED: Tampa Bay couple trying to get home from quarantined ship in Japan
RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak has Tampa Bay couple stuck on cruise ship
What other people are reading right now:
- Kentucky firefighter, daughter among 4 killed in crash while headed to volleyball tournament
- 'Hopefully I scared him': Florida man baits mail package thief
- Trump's Daytona: NASCAR fans revved up for presidential visit
- Police: 17-year-old at large after fatally shooting mom and 6-year-old brother
- 'I just want to leave school forever': Girl battling cancer says student snatched wig off her head and called her names
- In reversal, Florida approves $2 million compensation claim for man wrongfully convicted in 1976
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter