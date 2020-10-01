TAMPA, Fla — Another strong earthquake rocked the island of Puerto Rico.
On Friday, a 5.2 magnitude quake hit just before 6:30 p.m. Puerto Rico time.
The strongest quake, a 6.4 magnitude, came on Tuesday. Since then, some families said they feel safer sleeping outside in tents and cots.
According to CBS News correspondent David Begnaud, it could take months before electricity is fully restored.
Two Tampa Bay area groups are working to raise money to help families on the island. Somos Puerto Rico Tampa and Course of Action Foundation are teaming up with the goal of raising $30,000.
Somos Puerto Rico Tampa worked diligently to help families who moved to the bay area after Hurricane Maria.
You can donate to their GoFundMe page here.
