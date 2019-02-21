TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Councilman Luis Viera is hoping to bring a change to changing stations.

Viera was inspired by the Instagram hashtag #squatforchange intended to show the need for more diaper changing stations in male restrooms. Dads have been posting photos of themselves in a predicament -- changing their children's diapers in a squat position. The hashtag has inspired a movement.

Now, Councilman Viera is hoping the city of Tampa will make changing diapers a little easier on dads.

On Thursday, he's presenting an ordinance to require changing stations in all future City of Tampa restrooms.

The #squatforchange movement started in 2018 when a Jacksonville father, Donte Palmer went into a restaurant to change his 1-year-old son.

“I looked around the bathroom, there were no changing tables. I got into my perfect man squat, threw Liam over my lap and began to change him,” Palmer said.

