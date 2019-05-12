TAMPA, Fla. — Imagine being the only designer in town known for making bedazzled catsuits. That was the reality for accomplished designer Katya Roulette.

With a degree in fashion design from the International Academy of Design and technology, Roulette started her fashion line, Russian Roulette.

"Fashion was always a big part of my life, my mom used to make all of her outfits," Roulette said. "And, I used to sneak in her room and use her sewing machine, but nobody ever saw it as something I could pursue as a career until I got to the united states."

Roulette is a first-generation immigrant who moved to the United States nearly 10 years ago to pursue her dreams. After years of studying in the fashion industry, Roulette started her fashion line with nothing but a sewing machine and a few materials.

"I didn't have much, but I knew my dream and I wanted to do anything to make it happen," Roulette said.

Now, everyone from top-rated musicians to Olympic athletes are seen wearing Roulette's designs. She believes in creating looks that make women feel beautiful and empowered.

"I never did this for the money, when you love what you do the money will come. I found my passion and I want to wake up and be happy and excited about that I do," Roulette said.

You can keep up with Katya's designs on Instagram.

