Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers search for Tampa man who went missing

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Tampa man was reported missing in late April while on a trip in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials report.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for 69-year-old Gordon Kaye in the Deep Creek area of the park, leaders with the national park explain in a missing person's alert.

He was reportedly last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on Saturday, April 22. His family reported him missing four days later on Wednesday, April 26.

Kaye is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and around 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the missing person's alert, he may be suffering from a "mental health crisis."