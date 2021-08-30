Tampa man's sister escapes the Taliban, but fears other Afghans are stuck in the country

It was a bloody and chaotic final weeks, with a scramble to get out, but amidst the chaos many were able to fight to get out.

TAMPA, Fla — The Biden Administration says more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan after the U.S. military's last plane left the country on Monday.

It was a bloody and chaotic final week, with a scramble to get out, but amidst the chaos, many were able to fight their way out.

"My sister got out within 72 hours after she found out that Taliban was in a takeover," Wahid Abawi said.

Abawi lives in Tampa and has been a citizen for over 21 years. He says his sister moved quickly and was fortunate.

"She was smart enough to know that once when these few days are done, and when those doors closed, it's gonna be difficult," Abawi said.

The family chose not to identify her for their family's safety. Wahid says she left the country with 25 of their extended family members.

"Because the Taliban came in at such a fast speed, everybody was caught by surprise," Abawi said. "The United States government was just neither prepared for that situation and they didn't do the right thing from the beginning to make sure something like that doesn't happen. This could have been extremely preventable."

He said this is why he and other Afghans are torn seeing their country being abandoned.

"What did we accomplish in these 20 years? It's really upsetting. It's sad to see the United States leaving like that," Abawi said.

Despite the U.S. military operation ending, the state department has promised to get anyone who has helped the U.S. out. Wahid hopes the government will follow through.