INDIANAPOLIS — A tanker truck explosion on I-465 in Indianapolis as it crosses I-70 on the east side closed parts of the highways on Thursday.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck was pulled out by a good Samaritan. The driver suffered serious burns and was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted about the crash, telling drivers to expect long delays. He said it will be a very extended clean-up process and it will affect rush hour traffic.

All lanes of I-70 in each direction were closed along with the ramp from I-465 south to I-70 east. As of 3:00 p.m., the ramps from I-70 to I-465 are open. I-70 is still closed in each direction.