Target car seat trade-in returns until end of April

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Parents, guardians and those who just have old car seats sitting around have the opportunity to trade in the old faithful for some new gear at Target this April.

From April 18 through April 30, Target is bringing back its car seat trade-in program to allow guests the opportunity of something new. This only happens twice a year. Guests can recycle an old, expired or damaged car seat and redeem it for a coupon on their Target app or Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The coupon can be redeemed through May 14, 2022, so you have a little time to shop around.

The materials from the old car seat will be recycled by Target's partner, Waste Management.