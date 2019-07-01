WASHINGTON -- Tax refunds will be distributed this year despite the ongoing government shutdown, a White House official said.

Numerous media outlets, including CBS News, report Russell Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said tax refunds will go out.

Officials have not yet detailed whether refunds will go out on time.

Although the IRS conducts business during a shutdown, it generally does not issue refunds, answer taxpayer questions outside the filing season or conduct audits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.