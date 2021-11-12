Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund live for donations

Governor Beshear created the fund to help those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather on December 11, 2021.

This is one of the worst tornado events in the history of Kentucky, with tornadoes devastating parts of Western and Central Kentucky, taking the lives of at least 70 people.

People still remain without shelter, and many are without power.



All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

You can also mail in donations, by making your check out to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet.

In the memo line please note the donation is for the "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund."

You can send the check to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.

