TECO to help restore power in Louisiana after severe winter weather sweeps the South

TECO is sending nearly 200 people from the Tampa Bay area to get power back on for thousands of people after severe winter weather knocked it out.

TAMPA, Fla — Help is on the way for those without power in Louisiana.

TECO is sending nearly 200 people from the Tampa Bay area to get power back on for thousands of people after severe winter weather swept across the South this week.

Tampa Electric says about 90 line workers, tree-trimmers, damage assessors and support personnel will leave at dawn Tuesday for the two-day drive to Shreveport to help Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) to restore power, as soon as it is safe to do so. Another 90 contractors have already left to help Entergy Louisiana.

The crews are prepared to stay for two weeks while they help restore power.