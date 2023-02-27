Enzo Gray was about a mile away from his home when he was hit and killed. The driver remained at the scene and didn't show signs of intoxication, investigators said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen with special needs was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday morning in the Tomball area, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, Enzo Gray was walking on Spring Cypress Road when a driver unsuccessfully tried to swerve around him. The 15-year-old was struck and killed around 3:45 a.m.

Spring Cypress Road just west of SH 249 has no crosswalks and the lone sidewalk abruptly ends about 200 feet away from where Enzo was struck and killed.

Investigators said the teen had wandered away from his family's house, which is about a mile away from where he was hit.

"It’s a very tragic event," HCSO Capt. Anthony McConnell said. "Child was crossing the road from south to north when a vehicle struck the child and the child was pronounced at the scene."

A Toyota Prius was seen being towed away from the scene hours after the crash. Authorities said the driver of the car remained at the scene and didn't show any signs of intoxication.

Enzo's father, Steven Gray, was too distraught to talk on camera but sent KHOU 11 a statement that said, in part: "He was a God-loving kid and was loved by all the lives he touched. He always searched for the Gideons Bible in every hotel room.”

Investigators said they're looking into how Enzo left his house in the middle of the night and also how he got out of his gated neighborhood.

"We will continue the investigation as to the speed of the vehicle and anything else, but, at this point in time, it’s just a tragic accident," McConnell said.

Enzo's family said they're hoping for privacy and prayers.

"Any time you have a child that's killed in any type of situation, it's tragic," McConnell said. "So I'm asking the community and the friends of the family to get behind the family. Pray for them. Support them."