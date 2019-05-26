KELLOGG, Idaho — Colten A. Holzheu, the 18-year-old who died in a car crash near Kellogg on Saturday, graduated high school the day before.

According to his father Jarrod, Colten had graduated from Wallace High School on Friday.

"He sent me a text message: 'Dad, I promise you I'm going to make it. I'm going to graduate.' He was so adamant about it," Jarrod Holzheu said of his son. "[Graduation] was a big moment for us."

While in high school, Holzheu played football for three years at Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene before playing his senior year at Wallace High, his father said. He played defensive lineman and linebacker.

His said Colten loved the game and would help him run youth football camps.

"He loved football. The internal parts of the game, not just playing it," Jarrod said. "But actually knowing the game and the kid was smart."

Holzheu was killed in a crash on Saturday night. Police are investigating distracted driving as the cause after ignited fireworks were found in a car.

Police do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

According to the Idaho State Police, 18-year-old Colten A. Holzheu of Pinehurst was killed after the 2001 Toyota Echo he was a passenger in lost control and struck a guardrail on westbound Interstate 90.

Holzheu was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at Shoshone Medical Center, according to the ISP.

"Colten was a believer. So I know where Colten is at… I'm going to see him again," Jarrod said. "He's probably up there prepping a field for me to go play football with him or something."

Jarrod said he hopes the three people in the car with his son will continue on as if Colten was still around.

"Those three boys that were in that car with him, don't beat yourself up for this," Jarrod said.

Jarrod said he also looks forward to seeing his son again one day.

"Colten was a believer, so I know where Colten is at," Jarrod said. "I'm going to see him again. He's probably up there prepping a field for me to go play football with him or something."

Community members and loved ones of Colten A. Holzheu gathered for a candlelight vigil at Wallace Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday night.

According to the Facebook event for the candlelight vigil, Holzheu will be remembered for his "positive attitude, familiar laugh, and cordial personality."

Holzheu's family is also trying to raise money for the cost of funeral arrangements through a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised nearly $4,000 of a $10,000 goal in one day.

At last check, there was no information on the condition of the driver or the other passengers involved in the crash.

Police have not yet announced whether anyone will be charged with a crime.