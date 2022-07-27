It happened Tuesday evening off Peppertree Circle.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in DeKalb County, police say.

Around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle in Decatur and located the boy.

"Our Homicide detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation," DeKalb County Police said in a statement. "We have no additional information at this time."

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released. The medical examiner tells 11Alive the boy's name is Romello Heard.

His family tells us that Heard, who went to Stone Mountain High School, was the oldest of 12 kids. They said he was shy, cool and observant who lit up the room with the energy he brought into a room.

Family members are feeling confused and hurt over the crime, they said.

