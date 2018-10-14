MILLINGTON, Tenn. -- One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting at a Tennessee Navy base, according to CBS affiliate WREG in Memphis.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 3 a.m. at a recreational lodging area near the golf course at the Naval Support Activity Mid-South base in Millington, which is roughly 20 miles north of Memphis.

The lodging area had been rented out by a military dependent -- likely a child or spouse of a military member, the station said. The people involved were not active military members, according to the Navy.

At least one other person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to WREG.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The base hubs many of the Navy's human resources operations. Personnel command, recruiting command and manpower analysis operations are all headquartered there -- along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Finance Center.

More than 7,500 military, civilian and contract workers are assigned to the Millington base.

