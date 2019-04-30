OCEAN CITY, N.J. — A test dummy flew off a roller coaster at a New Jersey park, but a manager says the ride is safe.

The Press of Atlantic City says the incident happened Saturday morning during a test run of the Gale Force coaster at Castaway Cove in Ocean City, New Jersey.

The dummy deflated during the ride and flew out, landing on a nearby hotel roof, the paper said.

Brian Hartley, a manager at Castaway Cove, said the dummy was filled with water but had a leak, causing it to deflate and come out of the harness on the ride.

"The harness wasn't open. The harness was still locked," he told the Press. "Nothing is wrong with the ride, it's just that the water dummy … had a leak and came out."

Hartley told a local television station the ride is 100 percent safe.

“Obviously it’s not something that would ever happen with a person in it,” Hartley told WCAU-TV. “You know you don’t lose rigidity in a person. The lap bar comes down. You’re secured in there.”

He said the damage to the hotel roof was minor and repaired in an hour.

