A Texas syndicated radio host is facing up to life in prison after confessing to sexually abusing boys and offering to pay $45,000 to have his prosecutor killed.

CBS in Dallas-Fort Worth reports Dan Steffen, 70, who broadcast under the name Rick Austin, may have molested dozens, if not hundreds of boys.

He pleaded guilty to child sex abuse and attempted capital murder.

Plano police seized a briefcase with more than 8,000 photos of homemade child porn dating back 20 years. Authorities are trying to track down the victims.

