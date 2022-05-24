Police: Suspect in custody after active shooter reported at elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

The Uvalde police department recommended people avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.” Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

UVALDE, Texas — A Texas school district is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

Uvalde police reports that as of a 1:06 p.m. CST, the alleged shooter is in custody.

Two patients, one adult and one child, were admitted to University Hospital following the shooting, although their conditions were not immediately known.

Several students are also being treated in the emergency room at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, according to the hospital.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.”

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.