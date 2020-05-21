Border Patrol finds more than 3K pounds of marijuana in broccoli shipment

PHARR, Texas — It wasn't the kind of produce U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agents were expecting to find at a cargo facility in Texas.
Hidden inside a shipment of broccoli, they found about 3,159 pounds of marijuana, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
“This is a substantial amount of narcotics that will not make it into our communities,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.
The pot was stuffed into 378 packages and valued at about $632,000. The shipment of broccoli -- and the tractor-trailer it came in -- were also seized.
Agents said it came from Mexico.
Homeland Security said it will continue to investigate.
