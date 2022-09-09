The 9/11 Memorial Climb returns to Tower of the Americas

You can cheer on the volunteers who will climb the tower twice to reach and exceed the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — In San Antonio, the 9/11 Memorial Climb has become one of the largest memorial climbs in the world.

It honors the first responders who gave their lives in the September 11 attacks.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the climb, and it will return to the Tower of the Americas.

On Sunday morning at 8 a.m., you can support the volunteers who will climb the Tower twice to reach and exceed the 110 floors of the World Trade Center while carrying a tag that bears the name of a life lost.