Anyone who wants to buy Sears Holdings out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy has only a few hours left to make a move, but no one has so far.

All bids must be submitted to by Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Whether Sears chairman Edward Lampert will formally toss his hat in the ring remains to be seen.

Lampert put forward a $4.6 billion proposal to buy the company out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund, ESL Investments, on Dec. 6. The deal included 500 stores, 50,000 employees, the Kenmore appliance and DieHard tool brands, key real estate and the company's inventory and receivables.

However, Lampert hasn't officially submitted a bid.

Should Sears not find the investment it needs, the company could be forced to liquidate some assets. Last week, for example, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain allowed the beleaguered retailer to sell its home-improvement service business to Service.com for $60 million.

Sears also announced Thursday that it would be closing 80 additional stores by March 2019. The 80 stores to be closed stretches across the United States including in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana and more. For a full list of the 80 stores that will be closed, click here.