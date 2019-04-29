As the elderly population continues to grow, so will the need for more caregivers.

Often family members must make tough choices like quitting their own jobs to stay home or leaving a loved one in the care of a stranger. A revolutionary home health care program is trying to change that.

Legia Prezioso is 93 years old and suffers from dementia. Her son’s fiance recently became his mother’s full-time caregiver, part of a promise he made to his father.

“He asked me to look after my mom, and several weeks later he died,” John Prezioso said. “I took that promise pretty seriously.”

Peggy DeRosa, his fiance, assists Legia with everything from her medication and meals to simply getting around.

The arrangement is called Self-Directed Care, which allows the sick or elderly to hire their own family and friends to take care of them. Those loved ones get paid for it, but patients don’t have to pay out of their own pockets. The program is funded by Medicaid.

“Without being paid to take care of her, I would have to go out and get a job and then we’d have to have somebody come in, and she’s not comfortable with that,” DeRosa said.

Legia’s case is managed and coordinated by a company called “Freedom Care,” which oversees thousands of New York patients.

“This is really the future of home health care,” Freedom Care CEO Yoel Gabay said.

Gabay believes the model could make a big dent in the growing shortage of caregivers driven by aging Baby Boomers, while also improving health outcomes for patients.

“We’ve seen the hospitalization numbers significantly drop from the national averages,” Gabay said.

Most states have similar Medicaid programs for seniors and salaries vary from state to state.

Peggy DeRosa uses an app, equipped with facial recognition and tracking technology, to clock in. It’s a safety mechanism designed to prevent fraud.

John Prezioso and Peggy DeRosa can feel comforted and good every day knowing Legia is in the best hands.

“It does allow me to kind of not stress out about that,” Prezioso said.

“Her biggest wish was to die in her own home,” DeRosa said. “She didn’t want to go to a nursing home.”

This family is grateful they’re able to do what they can to make that happen.

The program is only eligible to Medicaid recipients. A nurse also determines medical eligibility and how many weekly hours of care each patient receives.