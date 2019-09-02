TAMPA, Fla. — Women veterans are the fastest growing section of the veteran population nationwide.

In 2009 the V.A. had about 5,500 women veterans enrolled. In just nine years that population has almost doubled to 9,000.

Mothers, daughters and friends in the military are twice as likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder than men, according to The Soldiers Project.

Many women who return home said it was extremely difficult to return to “the mommy role” after deployment.

This Thursday at 11 p.m. Allison Kropff tells the story of women who returned home from deployment but continued a battle with PTSD.