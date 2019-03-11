GERMANTOWN, Md. — A wooden "thin blue line" American flag gifted to a Maryland police department won't be displayed publicly not long after saying it would be put up for all to see.

Authorities tweeted a photo Wednesday, Oct. 30, of the flag given to them for National First Responders Day. A young boy, James Shelton, made it for those at the Montgomery County Department of Police.

"Thank you to resident James Shelton, who presented Montgomery County 5th District officers with a wooden American Flag that he had made in recognition of National First Responders Day. The flag will be displayed in the 5th District Station."

But a couple of days later in a series of tweets, seemingly in response to people on Twitter, county executive Marc Elrich said he and "Acting Police Chief Marcus Jones and I understand the concerns of the community.

"The flag provides a symbol of support to some but it is a symbol of dismissiveness to others. Because it is divisive, the flag will not be posted at the 5th District nor in any public space within the Police Department."

NBC Connecticut reports a similar wooden flag was removed from the Connecticut state Capitol in February following similar concerns: While some see it as a symbol of support for law enforcement, others consider it in opposition to minority groups.

During the 2017 United the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the thin blue line flag was displayed among white nationalists groups in support for police and in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, USA Today reported.

But one business who sells "thin blue line" products, Thin Blue Line USA, told USA Today at the time it condemned the symbol's use in Charlottesville.

"We reject, in the strongest possible terms, any association of our flag with racism, hatred, and bigotry," said Thin Blue Line USA in a statement. "To use it in such a way tarnishes what it and our nation believe in. The thin blue line flag stands for the sacrifice law enforcement officers of this nation make each day. We ask our nation to hold faith with those that defend the thin blue line."

