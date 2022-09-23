Thornton Police released images of a suspect in the alleged abduction attempt.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department (TPD) is investigating an attempted child abduction near a school on Friday morning.

The attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl occurred about 7:30 a.m. Friday outside STEM Launch K-8 at 9450 Pecos St., TPD said in a tweet.

The person attempted to grab the student, who fought back, alerted adults and was able to scare the suspect away. The student was safe and with her family, Adams 12 Five Star Schools said in a letter to families.

Thornton Police have increased their patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods, the school district said. TPD released images from surveillance video of a suspect (below).

Anyone with information was asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

"It has us, well me as a parent, on high alert for everything," said Kerissa Quintana.

She took her three kids out of class on Friday after learning about the scary moments that took place outside their school.

"That's pretty scary to know that somebody's trying to kidnap kids and stuff, especially when it's right here," she said.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools sent Quintana and other parents an email about the incident. It said, in part:

We are writing to share an important update with you. A little before 7:30 a.m. this morning, a person attempted to abduct a student outside of STEM Launch. This person approached a student and attempted to grab her and remove her from the area. The student fought back, immediately alerted adults and was able to scare the suspect away. This student is safe and with their family.

“If they go to the park, I’m with them. If they go to school, I walk them. I pick them up," said Quintana.

She describes herself as a helicopter mom, a nickname she gladly adopts when it comes to her kids' safety.

"Just make sure you keep an eye on your kids and keep them close and just know what's going on around you," she said.

Thornton PD investigating an attempt child abduction earlier this morning at STEM Launch, 9450 Pecos St. The below pictured person of interest allegedly grabbed a 10 yr old student. Student fought subject off who then ran away. Anyone with info please call 720-977-5150. pic.twitter.com/jFKSil51Mb — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 23, 2022

Anybody who may know something about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

