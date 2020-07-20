Thousands to walk off job to protest racial inequality

Workers at businesses and restaurants across the country plan to strike Monday to show support for people of color.

NEW YORK — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous, related report in Washington, D.C.

Organizers of a national workers strike say tens of thousands of demonstrators are set to walk off the job Monday morning in more than two dozen U.S. cities, to protest systemic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are calling it the “Strike for Black Lives.” Essential workers such as nursing home employees, janitors and delivery men and women will join fast-food, ride-share and airport workers in events targeting corporations and government leaders.

According to the “Strike for Black Lives” website, the protesters want:

Justice for Black communities, with an unequivocal declaration that Black Lives Matter, is a necessary first step to winning justice for all workers.

Elected officials and candidates at every level use their executive, legislative, and regulatory authority.

Corporations take immediate action to dismantle racism, white supremacy, and economic exploitation wherever it exists, including in our workplaces.

Every worker has the opportunity to form a union, no matter where they work.

The strike comes days after three Black McDonald's workers in the Tampa Bay area filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination.

Major actions are expected in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Los Angeles.