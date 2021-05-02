Three police officers have been shot during a standoff situation with a barricaded man in North Carolina, investigators say.

It started around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said an officer was alone on a routine patrol and heard gunshots. After investigating, the officer learned the shots were coming from a house in the 2900 block of West English Road. When the officer arrived, he found a man sitting on the front porch. The man went back inside after seeing the officer.

Police said the man was spotted in the home with a rifle. Additional law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene, surrounded the home, and urged the man to come out peacefully.

Lt. Truitt with HPPD said the suspect remained barricaded and started shooting at officers around 3 a.m., hitting three of them. Police said the man continued firing rounds for the next two hours.

Truitt said the officers have non-life threatening injuries, but one of them is preparing for or undergoing surgery this morning.

The man has still not come outside as of this report. Police said negotiations are underway and they are trying to get him to surrender peacefully.

Police said they could be at the scene all day. Guilford County Sheriff's Office and Greensboro Police Department have been called in for assistance.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew at the scene gathering more information and will bring you the latest on-air and online.