TIME Magazine has announced its "100 Women of the Year" collection, releasing 89 new covers for the years in which a woman was not named Person of the Year.

In the past 100 years, only 11 women were named the magazine's Person of the Year. The title was named "Man of the Year" until 1999 when it changed to "Person of the Year."

"With this 100 Women of the Year project, we’re spotlighting influential women who were often overshadowed," the magazine wrote in a statement.

"The women profiled here enlarged their world and explored new ones, broke free of convention and constraint, welcomed into community the lost and left behind," wrote Nancy Gibbs, a former editor-in-chief at TIME. "They were the different drummers, to whose beat a century marched without always even knowing it. So this special project is an act of discovery, and rediscovery, of the possibilities that come when we look and listen differently to the world these women made."

Among the honorees is first lady Michelle Obama, who was named 2008's Woman of the Year. Her husband, president Barack Obama was previously named Person of the Year in 2008.

Other honorees include Anna May Wong, considered one of the first Asian Hollywood movie stars, artist Frida Kahlo and author Virginia Woolf.

The magazine kept the 11 existing TIME covers where a woman was named Person of the Year, including its most recent 2019 cover honoring Greta Thunberg. Thunberg was 16 when she received the honor, making her the youngest individual to ever be given the title.

"For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year," TIME editor-in-chief wrote.

