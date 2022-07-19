Yoselin Chávez of Minneapolis has been recovering at Hennepin County Medical Center since July 10.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A 20-month-old girl is making progress after falling from a third-story window in south Minneapolis.

Bayron Vicente said his sister Silvia Vicente was cooking in the kitchen on the morning of July 10 while her daughter, Yoselin Chávez, played in the bedroom.

According to the family, Yoselin was able to push the window screen out and when that happened, she fell out the window of their apartment complex in the Whittier neighborhood.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue South around 10:45 a.m. The report said she was conscious and breathing when taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

"She was bleeding in the nose, bleeding in the ear; she was vomiting and then the head was pretty bad... the brain was bleeding inside," Bayron explained.

Yoselin was in critical condition.

"We were very, very sad and then we started praying, praying," Bayron said.

Silvia said her daughter was in a coma for four days. The family had been praying around Yoseline when 10 minutes later, she woke up.

"She opened her eyes and surprised everybody," Bayron said.

Yoselin has been moved to a recovery unit. She suffered from a fractured skull and broken clavicle and still cannot move one side of her face. But the family said her tubes have been removed and she is alert.

"The first couple of days... she was scared... then now, we started playing with her. We give her toys for her to play and she's like kind of a little happy now. She knows what's going on," Bayron said.

The family is now hopeful she could soon leave the hospital.

With her brother translating for her, Silvia said, "She's better every single day. We're happy. We really appreciate all you guys, all the people who are helping us."

Bayron added, "Thanks to God; thanks to all the people who helping us... we're grateful to everyone."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Yoselin's medical expenses. Silvia said they are also looking for a new place as it could be traumatic for Yoselin to return to their apartment.

Those interested in helping, can find the GoFundMe here.

