x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Tori Kelly hospitalized, being treated for blood clots

The 30-year-old singer reportedly collapsed while out to dinner with friends.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Tori Kelly performs at "VH1 Big Music in 2015: You Oughta Know" at The Armory Foundation on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in New York.

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital after collapsing and is being treated for blood clots, multiple media outlets reported Monday. 

According to TMZ, which first reported the incident, Kelly was out to dinner in Los Angeles with friends on Sunday night when she fainted after experiencing a racing heartbeat. She was reportedly "out for a while" after collapsing and friends took her to the hospital. 

Doctors found blood clots in her legs and lungs, and were working to determine if there are any clots around her heart, TMZ reported. The 30-year-old singer is reportedly in and out of consciousness.

Kelly first gained recognition as a teenager through her videos on YouTube, and made it through to Hollywood Week of the ninth season of American Idol when she was 16 years old. 

She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2016 Grammy Awards and later won two Grammys in 2019 for her second album "Hiding Place," in the categories of Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/song. She voiced the character Meena in the animated films "Sing" and "Sing 2."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Elton John, Scorsese and more friends and admirers of Tony Bennett react to his death

RELATED: After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know

More Videos

In Other News

Utility companies spend months preparing for hurricane season

Before You Leave, Check This Out