Town of Malden, Wash. decimated by wildfire in Whitman County; most buildings burned

MALDEN, Wash. — A wildfire has destroyed approximately 70-80 percent of the homes in Malden, Washington in rural Whitman County, according to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.

Malden has a population of about 300 people, according to Myers. As of 5 p.m., the fire is moving southwest and reached St. John, Myers said. He added that Highway 23 is closed going through St. John, and that the county had three fires start at the same time.

The fire spread amid windy conditions, according to Myers, who also said that some houses are still standing in the town.

Photos from KREM's Amanda Roley at the scene shows the town's post office burning on Main Street, and several other buildings burned.

