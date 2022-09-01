Trevor Noah leaving 'The Daily Show' after 7 years

"After seven years, it's time," Noah said during a taping Thursday. "I realized there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring."

NEW YORK — Trevor Noah, who succeeded Jon Stewart as host of "The Daily Show" in 2015, will leave the show after seven years.

"I realized after seven years, my time is up," Noah said, as some in the audience gasped. "But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys."

Noah said he feels gratitude for his opportunities on the Comedy Central show.

Noah said returning to standup after two years off during the pandemic reminded him of many things he missed. He didn't specify when his hosting tenure would officially end, but said it wouldn't be immediate.

Watch Trevor Noah's announcement:

Noah's star is certainly rising: he emceed the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April and has hosted the Tony Awards for the second year in a row.

The South African comedian was relatively unknown in the United States when he took over "The Daily Show" in 2015, after Stewart stepped down from the role after 16 years leading the show.

The show picked up its fifth straight Emmy nomination this year, losing again to "Last Night with John Oliver."

The change follows several recent others in the late-night landscape: James Corden announced he will step down as host of the Late Late Show in 2023, and TBS announced the cancellation of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee."

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years,” said a Comedy Central spokesperson in a statement to Deadline. “With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25-plus-year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”