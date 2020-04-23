TRUCKEE, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a young girl from Truckee who was last seen taking out the trash at her home on Royal Way.

The girl has only been identified by her first name “Coralynn.” According to CHP-Truckee, Coralynn is 12 years old, approximately 4’9” tall, and weighs about 94 pounds.

She was wearing a gray shirt, red shorts, and possibly a black sweatshirt when she was last seen. Her clothing may have a logo or lettering from Alder Creek Middle Schools, according to CHP.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

