OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Oklahoma state senators have filed a bill to create new license plates with President Trump’s campaign slogan on them.

According to Sen. Nathan Dahm’s Facebook page, he and fellow-Republican Sen. Marty Quinn filed the bill to create license plates that read “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great!”

The MAGA license plate shows a service member saluting in the background.

Dahm says the proceeds would go to two veterans groups in Oklahoma: Folds of Honor and Warriors for Freedom Foundation.

There’s no word yet on how much each license plate would cost.

