Reports: NY state investigation into Trump Organization now a criminal probe

The New York Attorney General's Office has informed the Trump Organization its investigation is no longer purely a civil one, a spokesman said.

An investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office into the Trump Organization has turned into a criminal probe, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

CNN was first to report the news, citing an AG's office spokesman.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment," read a statement from New York Attorney General's Office spokesman Fabien Levy, which was tweeted out by CNN justice reporter Sonia Moghe.

The statement did not indicate what prompted the move to making the investigation a criminal probe, nor when the change in status happened. It also did not mention if former President Donald Trump is personally implicated.