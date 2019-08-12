WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is indicating that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wants to take the information he has gathered from his investigations in Ukraine to the U.S. attorney general and to Congress.

Trump said Saturday outside the White House that Giuliani had not yet told him what information he has gathered, though the president said he's heard it was plentiful. Giuliani has been traveling to Ukraine to pursue investigations into Trump's potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden's son, as well as a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to help Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Trump told reports at the White House when asked about Giuliani that "He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress ... and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice."

Critics say this is an attempt by Trump and Giuliani to introduce unsubstantiated allegations and muddy the waters. Giuliani says the evidence he will release will come out very soon. Giuliani has refused previously to testify at the impeachment hearings citing bias in the inquiry.