President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he will not give the annual State of the Union address until the 33-day government shutdown is over. The announcement came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a move to block Trump's ability to give the address in the House of Representatives.

"As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed," Trump tweeted. "She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!"

Pelosi told Trump Wednesday the House won't approve a resolution allowing him to come until the government reopens.

The Senate is set to vote on competing resolutions Thursday that could re-open government, at least temporarily. Neither was expected to reach the 60-vote threshold to pass.

The Associated Press contributed