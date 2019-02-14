ANAHEIM, Calif — The ongoing feud between a President Donald Trump supporter and Disney has lived to see another day.

Dion Cini earned himself a temporary suspension when he flew a large Trump banner at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2018. He was then permanently banned when he returned triumphantly to show a Trump poster on the Splash Mountain ride two months later.

At the time, a Walt Disney World spokesperson said the ban wasn't about the content of the banner or Mr. Cini's politics but instead was "a result of repeatedly not following park rules."

Well now, he's been booted from Disney property again.

According to Newsweek, the former Marine live-streamed "OperationFlagDrop" Wednesday from Disneyland in California.

The so-called operation reportedly involved dropping a massive Trump 2020 campaign banner from one of Disney's famous Mark Twain riverboats.

According to the Orange County Register, Cini was ejected from the park.

Citing Disney officials, the newspaper reiterated what Florida theme park officials have previously stated: that the parks don't allow large banners or signs because they can pose safety risks to guests or damage the attractions.

