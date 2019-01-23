The TSA advertised $18.38 an hour at a recent Minneapolis hiring event, but interested applicants shouldn't expect to receive a dime during the government shutdown.

Especially when current employees aren't getting paid.

The agency has held two job fairs in the past few weeks even though there's no clear path in sight to reopen the government.

One applicant at the event told KARE-TV he figured no one would show up because, "Why would people come to get a job where there’s no pay?"

Apparently a lot of people: more than 400 people showed up to the standing-room-only event, the station reported. A TSA official said the government shutdown will eventually end and people will get paid, but likely not in the next check.

Around 200 people showed up to a similar event in Tennessee -- a day after TSA officers went without a paycheck, the Associated Press reports.

“It just shows that I’m willing to work, that I really want to do it,” Joshua Paders told the AP.

