Ousted Tucker Carlson spotted at Florida home

Carlson's Florida home located in Boca Grande boasts a 2,812-square-foot space on 18th Street West in Lee County.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — After being ousted from Fox News, reports show Tucker Carlson visiting his Florida home.

The popular and controversial primetime host got the boot on April 24. FOX News Media announced the split in a statement Monday, confirming that Carlson's last show was on Friday, April 21.

Carlson's Florida home located in Boca Grande boasts a 2,812-square-foot space on 18th Street West in Lee County, News-Press states. The home was purchased for $5.5 million on Aug. 3, 2022, Zillow shows.

News outlet DailyMail caught up with Carlson outside his Boca Grande Home this week — even snapping a few photos of him and his wife riding on a golf cart in the community. The two were spotted wearing all smiles just days after Carlson was forced out of his position with Fox News.

Tucker Carlson reveals his future plans https://t.co/wJ6flwxiP2 pic.twitter.com/xEtf7Pcm0L — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 26, 2023

According to the Miami Herald, the couple bought their first Florida home in the Boca Grande community on Gasparilla Island in 2020 and purchased an adjoining property in August 2022.

Carlson kept quiet in the days following his departure from Fox News, but took to Twitter Wednesday, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn't address why he suddenly became unemployed.

He posted a video on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, the time his Fox show used to begin, that talked about a lack of honest political debate in the media.

Carlson said one of the things he noticed, “when you step away from the noise for a few days,” is how nice some people are, and how hilarious some are.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he said. “They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

Fox fired its most popular personality on Monday without explanation, less than a week after settling a lawsuit concerning the spread of lies about the 2020 presidential election.