CONWAY, S.C. — One South Carolina man isn't sure how a turtle flew through the air and smashed into his windshield, but now the windshield is shattered.

CBS affiliate WBTW reported John Gardner's car got hit by the aquatic creature when the turtle reportedly hit the tire of another vehicle, sending it soaring into the air in Conway.

"I still don't understand how it, like, the exact angle of that tire, for it to just fling into my windshield," Gardner told the location television station.

Gardner told WBTW it looked like a "big, black dot coming at me."

The man said he was covered in glass after the incident.

Rob's Auto Body tells 10News the turtle died on impact. In a Facebook message, the auto body shop told us the turtle has been buried.

