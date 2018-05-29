ABC announced Tuesday that the network has decided to cancel "Roseanne," after a racist tweet by the show's star, Roseanne Barr.

Barr apologized after suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

ABC Entertainment's president Channing Dungey said in a statement that Barr's tweet was "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show."

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

Sara Gilbert, who plays Roseanne's daughter Darlene, tweeted saying that the cancellation was "incredibly sad and difficult for all of us."

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Emma Kenney, who played one of Roseanne's grandchildren on the show, said she was calling her manager to quit when she learned the show had been canceled.

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Many have taken to Twitter to applaud ABC Entertainment for its decision.

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled.



The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare.



Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

Thank you, @ABCNetwork. You did the right thing. There is not any room in our society for racism or bigotry. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 29, 2018

So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC ✨ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 29, 2018

Thank you, @ABCNetwork for doing the right thing and for showing people that bigotry and racism has consequences. Now, if you could only cancel our President for the same reason. #RoseanneBarred — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 29, 2018

Others were not so happy, and criticized the network for canceling the show.

.@JoyAnnReid posts homophobic and racists things in her blog, doesn’t apologize, her show goes on. @therealroseanne posts an insensitive tweet, apologizes, gets cancelled. #BoycottABC — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) May 29, 2018

Roseanne made some racist comments, apologized for it and her show was taken off the air.



Joy Behar, Joy Reid and Jimmy Kimmel make racist comments, constantly attack this administration for their beliefs in god and yet they still have a platform with no recourse. LIBERAL BIAS! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 29, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA