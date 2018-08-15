Twitter suspended the personal account of "Infowars" host and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for one week Tuesday for violating the social media company's rules against inciting violence.

The decision, according to The New York Times, was made after Jones tweeted a link to a video calling for supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against media and others.

The one-week suspension will prevent Jones from tweeting or retweeting, though he will be able to browse Twitter. The Twitter account for his “Infowars” show was not affected.

Jones, a far-right pundit and provocateur, has been criticized for promoting widely debunked theories. Among other things, he said the Sandy Hook Elementary School murders were staged, and he said survivors of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting were actors.

He has a large following on social media, including 889,000 followers on Twitter. And he's been praised by President Donald Trump, who appeared on "InfoWars" during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company's decision not to ban Jones and his “Infowars” show. Dorsey’s remarks came after other tech companies — Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify — removed Jones’ content for violating hate speech policies and online backlash.

