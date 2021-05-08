Reports: Woman, toddler shot in NYC Times Square

The woman and toddler were taken to a local hospital, and they are expected to survive.

WASHINGTON — A woman and a toddler were shot in New York City's Time Square on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

ABC7 News said the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. ET near West 44th St. and 7th Ave. in the tourist section.

Both victims were transported to the Bellevue Hospital. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, according to NBC New York, and both are expected to survive the incident.

Individuals in the area were advised to expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of officials on the scene.

Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 8, 2021

Reports claim that the suspect fled the area and the investigation remains ongoing.