The day is said to help encourage responsibility, confidence and concrete action from Ukraine's citizens.

KYIV, Ukraine — Amid the looming possibility of an invasion by Russia in the coming days, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is declaring Feb. 16 a "Day of Unity."

The day will hope to encourage responsibility, confidence and concrete action from Ukraine's citizens, according to The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

"Today, we clearly understand all the challenges we face and what to do about them. We are confident, but not self-confident. We understand all the risks. We are constantly monitoring the situation, working out various scenarios, preparing worthy responses to all possible aggressive actions," Zelenskyy said in his address.

Zelenskyy also noted that the threat the country currently faces is not the first it ever has. He added that the Ukrainian people are strong and possess the qualities of unity and the will to win.

As for why the "Day of Unity" will fall on Wednesday? Zelenskyy says it's the day Russia is anticipated to attack.

"We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it the Day of Unity," the president stressed and announced the signing of the relevant decree.

To participate in the day, the state flag of Ukraine will be flown at houses and buildings across the country and the National Anthem will be played.

According to The Presidential Office of Ukraine, the decree also means the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must approve an action plan that will increase military-based funding. A platform called "UArazom" will also be created to give daily information about "the real state of the security situation," among other things.

Officials in Ukraine must also report to work and in the case of violations, the Presidential Office says sanctions will be applied.

So far, Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus, encircling Ukraine on three sides. U.S. officials say Russia’s buildup of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

In a call Saturday, the White House said President Joe Biden told Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios."